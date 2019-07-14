Keith Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Smith.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Keith Smith Keith Smith, 58, of Ellenton, Florida passed away on July 9, 2019. Born in York County Pennsylvania. Keith's son, Corey and his love of his life, Patty precedes him in death. Keith leaves behind his parents, Gary and Judy Smith, son, Brian Smith, twin brother, Kevin (Dorothy) Smith, his younger brother, Steve (Tonya) Smith, grandchildren, Cody, Jenna, Macayla, Madyson, aunt, Janene (Dan) Kearney, aunt, Cindy (Mike) Grim, aunt, Joyce Horne, uncle, Joe (Deb) Johnson and uncle, Dennis Johnson, nieces and nephews and many friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.