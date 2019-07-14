Keith Smith

Keith Smith Keith Smith, 58, of Ellenton, Florida passed away on July 9, 2019. Born in York County Pennsylvania. Keith's son, Corey and his love of his life, Patty precedes him in death. Keith leaves behind his parents, Gary and Judy Smith, son, Brian Smith, twin brother, Kevin (Dorothy) Smith, his younger brother, Steve (Tonya) Smith, grandchildren, Cody, Jenna, Macayla, Madyson, aunt, Janene (Dan) Kearney, aunt, Cindy (Mike) Grim, aunt, Joyce Horne, uncle, Joe (Deb) Johnson and uncle, Dennis Johnson, nieces and nephews and many friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 14, 2019
