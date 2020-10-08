1/1
Kelli Ann Nabergall
2000 - 2020
Kelli Ann Nabergall
August 1, 2000 - October 3, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Kelli Ann Nabergall, age 20, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born August 1, 2000 in Bradenton, Florida to Traci Lynn Nabergall and Jeffrey Kent Nabergall. Kelli attended Southeast High School, as a member of the graduating class of 2018.
Kelli is survived by her parents, Jeffrey Kent Nabergall and Traci Lynn Nabergall; her siblings; Krystal, Katie, Jacob and her brother-in-law, Freddy Miuzzo. She also leaves behind three nieces; Hannah, Ava and Layla to forever cherish her memory.
Kelli fought against cancer for a few years but finally succumbed to the disease. She touched the lives of so many people and will be sorely missed.
A Celebration of Life will be healed at 1st Baptist Church of Sarasota, FL on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 6:00PM. The address is 1661 Main Street Sarasota, FL 34236. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Nabergall family



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
1st Baptist Church
