Kenneth E. Platt

Service Information
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL
34205
(941)-748-1011
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
4030 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL
View Map
Ken was born in Ann Arbor, MI and grew up in Freeland, MI. He went to work for General Motors after graduation from Saginaw and retired in 1997 after 38 years, 4 years of which he spent in the U.S. Air Force. He married Gretchen Rush in 1985 and immediately became a stepfather to 1 daughter, Mary Conner, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Judy Lago, and a brother, Ronald Platt, and several nieces and nephews. A Requiem Mass will be held on Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or to Christ Episcopal Church. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
