Ken Barta, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on December 5, 2019 at age 67. Ken was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1952, moving to Sarasota in 1991, where he married Tracey "Tammy" McIntyre. Ken was a lifelong NASCAR enthusiast, and a former racer who raced at Danbury, Plainville Stafford and other racetracks in Connecticut. He faithfully attended the Daytona 500 each year, enjoying the competition, the festivities, and the annual reunion of friends from around the country. Ken was also an avid reader, with interests in music, history, politics, and biographies. Ken affectionately cared for a number of cats that reigned his home. He loved decorating for the Christmas season, taking great pride in his elaborate indoor Christmas village and "family" of penguins that adorned the front yard during the holidays. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Joan and Matt Barta. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tammy Barta; and his brothers-in-law, Jim Claydon (Alba) and Scott McIntyre; and his sisters-in-law, Deb Odom (Ed) and Kelly McIntyre. A Celebration of Life service will be January 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at Pelican Cove, 1615 Pelican Point Dr, Sarasota, after which Ken's ashes will be scattered in several personally significant locations. A second Celebration of Life will be scheduled in Connecticut on January 25th at 5:00 at the Monroe Volunteer Fire Dept, 17 Shelton Rd, Ct 06468. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 15, 2019

