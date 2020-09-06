1/1
Kenneth Lee Sosville
1952 - 2020

Kenneth Lee Sosville
December 10, 1952 - June 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Kenneth Lee Sosville, 67 of Bradenton, FL passed away June 30, 2020. Born in Fort Hood, TX to the late Glenford and Margaret Sosville on December 10, 1952.
Survived by wife, Jacqueline, children; Rene' (Tommy) Kelly, Angie (Scott) Wilson. Grandchildren; Robert, Dillion (Brittany), Kira and Wesley and great- granddaughter, Emma. Also survived by sisters; Sandee, Paula and Sheen all of Bradenton, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Avenue East, Ellenton. The family will receive friends and family at 6:30PM with Services beginning at 7:30PM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to F.E.L.T. (Feeding Empty Little Tummies) or North River Care Pregnancy Center.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
06:30 PM
Groover Funeral Home
SEP
12
Service
07:30 PM
Groover Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
