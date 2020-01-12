Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Moon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Moon Kenneth Moon passed away the night of January 4th, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas with family by his side. MSgt (Ret.) Kenneth (Ken) F. Moon was born, April 17, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Kenneth and Frances Moon. His family moved to Sarasota, Florida when he was a small boy. As he grew he felt an urgent sense of duty and joined the Air Force during the height of the Vietnam War. He was highly decorated as he served as a Medical Service Technician during the Vietnam and Desert Storm Wars. A highly regarded technician and leader, he retired in 1991 after serving 26 years. Upon retiring from the Air Force, he traveled the world. He never met a stranger and always was willing to lend a helping hand. There was never a cafe or a hole-in-the-wall restaurant that he didn't want to stop at to enjoy a bite to eat and some good conversation. He never missed an opportunity to have a hostess cupcake or cheese and peanut butter crackers. He had a love for animals, especially his dogs. An avid family man, Ken never missed a family event. Whether it was a graduation, wedding or family reunion he could be found right in the middle of everything. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Frances Moon; brothers, Mike Moon and Bill Barr; brother-in-law, Bobby Smith; and grand-daughter, Ashlee McDonald. Ken is survived by the love of his life, Gloria Moon. They married February 14, 1985. Ken is also survived by two sisters, Sharon (Larry) Walker of North Carolina, Judy Smith of Florida; five kids, Michelle (Greg) McDonald of California, Melodie (Harry) Ward of Texas, Kenneth (LeighAnn Snuggs) Moon of South Carolina, Priscilla (Travis) Cravens of Texas, Nichole Jones of Texas; seven grandchildren, Katrina (Matt) Wells of Texas, Brittany (Brian) Hall of Texas, David (Allison) Crow of Washington, Joey (Brittany Seals) Ward of Texas, Alashia Cravens of Texas, Justin Ward of Texas, Grable Moon of South Carolina, Wyatt Cravens of Texas; and eight great-grandchildren. The family will be having a private Celebration of Life for Ken. The family would also like to say "Thank You" to Life Care Center of Haltom City and Community Hospice.

