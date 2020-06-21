Kenneth Robert Scarbrough
Kenneth Robert Scarbrough Kenneth Robert Scarbrough, 81, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on June 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 21, 1938 to Robert and Virginia Scarbrough in Youngstown, OH and grew up in McDonald, OH where he excelled in academics and athletics. His senior year of high school, he set the Ohio state discus record which stood unbroken for 38 years. He attended the University of Notre Dame on a full scholarship for track and field. After graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served overseas in Germany. Upon his discharge, he began his career in finance and banking. In 1971, he moved to Bradenton, FL with his family where he worked in many local banks supporting the growth and development of businesses in Manatee County. Upon his retirement from banking, he began a second career as the Director of Finance for Port Manatee until 2004. Ken was also very involved in civic and volunteer organizations including the Sertoma Club, Kiwanis Club, Hernando De Soto Historical Society, the Red Cross and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, cheering on Notre Dame football, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons; Brad (Sharon) Scarbrough, Jeff (Lynn) Scarbrough and Eric (Cora) Scarbrough; step-daughter, Lindsay Murdock; eight grandchildren; brothers; Robert and Tim Scarbrough and sister, Cathy Scarbrough. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Scarbrough and his brother, Richard Scarbrough. A Private Family Service will be held. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to Tidewell Hospice. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
June 18, 2020
Mr. Scarbrough, I am so very sorry for the loss of your father. My heart and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Rosanna Grey
Coworker
June 18, 2020
I hope these words find you surrounded by strength and compassion.
Please accept my warmest condolences, I am deeply sorry for your loss.
Mercedes Movilla
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Praying for peace and comfort may he Rest In Peace
Rachael Anzelone
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts.
Fay Servoss
Coworker
June 17, 2020
So sorry to hear the
Jeff JJ Johnston
Friend
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dave Biery
Friend
June 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort and know GOD holds you in HIS hands
Cindy Evers
June 16, 2020
Prayers to you all. Rest In Peace.
Nancy Fetzner
Friend
June 16, 2020
Thinking of the Scarboroughs and sending my love.
Robin Revell
Friend
June 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jennifer Sivilich
Coworker
June 16, 2020
God's speed. Prayers for your family.
Jennifer Sivilich
Coworker
