Kenneth Robert Scarbrough Kenneth Robert Scarbrough, 81, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on June 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 21, 1938 to Robert and Virginia Scarbrough in Youngstown, OH and grew up in McDonald, OH where he excelled in academics and athletics. His senior year of high school, he set the Ohio state discus record which stood unbroken for 38 years. He attended the University of Notre Dame on a full scholarship for track and field. After graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served overseas in Germany. Upon his discharge, he began his career in finance and banking. In 1971, he moved to Bradenton, FL with his family where he worked in many local banks supporting the growth and development of businesses in Manatee County. Upon his retirement from banking, he began a second career as the Director of Finance for Port Manatee until 2004. Ken was also very involved in civic and volunteer organizations including the Sertoma Club, Kiwanis Club, Hernando De Soto Historical Society, the Red Cross and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, cheering on Notre Dame football, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons; Brad (Sharon) Scarbrough, Jeff (Lynn) Scarbrough and Eric (Cora) Scarbrough; step-daughter, Lindsay Murdock; eight grandchildren; brothers; Robert and Tim Scarbrough and sister, Cathy Scarbrough. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Scarbrough and his brother, Richard Scarbrough. A Private Family Service will be held. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to Tidewell Hospice. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.