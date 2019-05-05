Kenneth 'the tailor' Wilks Kenneth Wilks, born November 13, 1963 in Nottingham, England, followed his dream of coming to America in 1987 with loving wife, Paula Wilks. Father to Benjamin, Kelly, Billy, Laura and Jordan. Grandfather of eight. He was a kind hearted soul who always put others before him. He is survived by father, Headley, brothers, Paul, Leonard, Leroy and sister, Dawn. He will be truly missed by all. Peace on your journey Ken. Viewing to be held at Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton, FL on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 1 to 4PM. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. All are welcome.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 5, 2019