Kevin N. McMahon Kevin N. McMahon, 58, Bradenton, FL, passed away May 29, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL he moved to Bradenton in 1997 and he was a Veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his brothers, Albert and Robert; his sisters, Kathy and Dawn; his nephew, Kyle McMalton and his niece, Sally Prokaski. There will be no Local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 23, 2019
