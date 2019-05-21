Kim A. Brown Kim A. Brown 63, died peacefully April 24, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her mother, Mary (Kitty) Zombro, her children, Lynsey (Bill), Erin (Andrew), Tim (Beth), & Jeane (Sidge), a brother Ed Zombro, twelve wonderful grandchildren and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ron, her father, Don Zombro, and her brother, John Zombro. Kim will never be forgotten, her smile was bright and contagious. A Celebration of Life will be held for her on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at 11:00AM at Community Baptist Church in Bradenton, FL.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 21, 2019