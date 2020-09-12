Kimberly Ann Kessler
February 17, 1953 - July 19, 2020
Bradenton , Florida - Kimberly Ann Kessler, 67, talented, adventurous, vibrant, and unique, left this world too soon when she died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 19, 2020, The Village on Longboat Key, Florida. Born February 17, 1953, in Anchorage while still in the Territory of Alaska. In 1955, her parents, Robert (Bob) N. and Joyce B. Kessler, and older sister, Claudia moved to Bradenton, Florida.
She graduated from Manatee High school in 1971, attended University of Florida, graduated from University of South Florida with a BA in fine arts, and a Masters in English as a Second Language.
Her colorful career included being one of the first tour guides at Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL; a teacher/tutor in Paris, France in 1993 (she considered herself " a Broad abroad"; a teacher/mentor of international students at the Savannah school of Art and Design; a professional administrative assistant at Exploris Museum in Raleigh, NC, a city she loved and where she also taught ESL to immigrants. In 2014, Kim returned home to Manatee County, living on Longboat Key with her mother and brother, Bill Kessler. She is survived by her mother, Joyce, her sister, Claudia Cook (husband, Neil), and brother, Bill. She is also survived by loving nephew, Donovan Buss (wife, Jerry) of Parish, FL; nieces; Jessie Davis (husband, Jared) of Gig Harbor, WA., and Kayla Kessler, Hilton Head, SC. She is also survived by three great-nieces and three great- nephews, and many cousins. Kim touched the lives of many, was loved by all, and will be forever missed.
A remembrance of her life was held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Forgartyville Cemetery, Bradenton, FL, where her ashes were placed on August 7th, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kim's memory to your favorite charity
.