Kimberly Diane O'Keefe
Kimberly Diane O'Keefe May 5, 1962 - June 21, 2020 Kim was self-employed as a bookkeeper and had pioneered a shuttle business, B-Town Shuttle, in downtown Bradenton, FL and enjoyed shuttling people from main street, to the ball park, and to the Village of the Arts. Kim was exceptionally outgoing and loved providing tours as she transported people to their destination. She loved music and enjoyed camping at music festivals. Kim never met a stranger and always left people laughing and happy, she brightened the lives of everyone she encountered and will be missed intensely by her family and friends. A Memorial Service is planned at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Bradenton Chapel on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3PM. Kim passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her son, James, her husband, Kevin, her sister, Karen, and her brothers; Lennie and Keith. The family request that donations be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (npcf.us) in lieu of flowers. To send condolences please visit www. toalebrothers.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Bradenton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Bradenton Chapel
912 53rd Ave W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 746-6191
