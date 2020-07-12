1/
Kimberly Sue Schundlemire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Sue Schundlemire Kimberly Sue Schundlemire, 51, passed away suddenly June 30, 2020 at her home. She was born June 17, 1968 to Ruth and Paul Schundlemire. She was a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church and attended Danbury High School where she was a member of the marching band, 4-H and Girl Scouts. She went to Reach Out Camp where she later was a counselor. She graduated from Terra Tech. Of all the jobs she held, her all-time favorite was at Galati Marine in Florida. Surviving are her mother Ruth Schundlemire of Lakeside, aunts and uncles: Katherine and Glenn Ramga of Wapakoneta, OH, Russell and Janet Scott of Berrien Springs, MI. She was preceded in death by her father: Paul Schundlemire and grandparents: Glenn and Elinor Scott. Graveside services will be held at Sackett Cemetery, Danbury Township 1:00 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020. Memorial contributions may be given to Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 E. Sand Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sackett Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved