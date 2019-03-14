Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirby Mack Ohrwall. View Sign

Kirby Mack Ohrwall Kirby Mack Ohrwall, 70, of Palmetto, Florida, was born on November 11, 1948 and passed away suddenly on March 4, 2019. He moved to Ellenton, Florida from Kenosha, Wisconsin in 1985. Kirby was retired from construction supervision at Lee Wethering- ton Homes and also had been a Manatee County Building Inspector. Those who worked with him described him as "a man of great honesty, integrity and character". He is survived by his adoring wife, Ellen Marie Ohrwall and his little dog Jake. He came into Ellen's life on March 4th and left her 43 years later on March 4th. Kirby is also survived by his daughter, Laura Ohrwall-Chambers, (Bill), two grand-daughters, Hope Chambers, Holly Jones-Holleran (Spencer), great -granddaughter, Dakota, and sister, Carol Henry (Bob). He was predecea- sed by his son, Paul M. Ohrwall, his parents, Audrey and Clayton and two brothers, Jeff and Scott. There is no Memorial Services planned at this time. In place of flowers, please consider rescuing a pet or donations to any animal rescue. The Good Earth Crematory, 501 17th Ave. W. Bradenton, FL. 34205. (941) - 748-7756.

