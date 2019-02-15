Kittie Rashotte Kittie Rashotte, beloved wife of Drywall Neil, passed away on February 12, 2019. She is survived by mother-in-law, Mary Ann, brother-in-laws, Brian and Scott, sister-in- law, Sis. Along with many loved one's in Michigan. Father, Bobby Brewer, sister, Kimberly Bryant; brother, Greg Brewer; nieces and nephews. And her precious three little Furbabies. As well as many many Friends and Loved Ones. She is preceded in death by mother, Nellie Mae Ross. We love you forever Kittie and will miss you every day until we see you again.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 15, 2019