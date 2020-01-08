Kris Kirkendall Hendrix Kris Kirkendall Hendrix, 72, of Lakeland, FL, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was cared for and loved tremendously by her sister, Julie McKendree. She was born in Marquette, Michigan, on September 3, 1948 to the late C.W. and Joyce Kirkendall. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Carson Brewer. She is survived by her children, Cherie (Marcus) Brewer and Matthew (Chelsy) Hendrix. Her grandchildren; Morgan, Sean, Ben and Maddie Brewer, Stateler and Monroe Hendrix and her great-nephew, Jesse Henshaw. She was a phenomenal nurse for over 20 years and stayed in the medical field for another 10 plus years. She truly had a gift for helping others. She had a great sense of humor, loved her children fiercely and is loved dearly and missed beyond words.

