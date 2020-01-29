Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle Robertson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kyle Robertson Kyle Robertson, 62 passed away January 23, 2020. He was born in Ashland, MA on June 22, 1957 and moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1986. He was the owner of Kyle's Transmissions & Car Repair in Bradenton for 22 years. He is survived by his wife, Carol of Palmetto, FL, two sisters, Carol Duffy and Darlene Vittori and brother, Don Robertson all of MA; two children, Taunya Stefanski of RI and Tim Robertson of CA and three grand- children, Gavin, Perry and Brock. He was also loved by his extended family and many good friends. Kyle was known for his outgoing personality and playful sarcasm. He was an avid sports fan and loved classic cars and rock and roll, but especially enjoyed good food and spending time with family and friends. A Celebration of Life Party will be held on February 8th, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge #1224 in St. Pete.

