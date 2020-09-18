Lacy PerryAugust 8, 1995 - September 11, 2020St. Petersburg, Florida - Lacy Lynn Perry, 25, of Duette, FL soared with the eagles to be with her Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020.Lacy was born in Sarasota, Florida to Kelly Lynn and George Weeks Perry, Sr., on August 8, 1995 and is survived by her loving mother and father, her sister, Savannah Lynn and brothers; George Weeks Jr., and Landon Michael Anthony Perry. She is also survived by her grandparents; Mary and Barry Smith, Carol and Mike McLeod, and Frank Perry Sr., her uncles; Richard McLeod (Shirley), Frank Perry Jr., and William McCallister Jr. She also leaves behind a huge family of aunts/uncles, great-aunts/uncles, cousins, and friends who are family. One very special lady of note, great-aunt, Debbie Freer (Joe), was a pillar in the last part of Lacy's days and is known to have had the best flashlight parties ever with all the cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Gloria Jean "Jeanie" Perry.Lacy was a master of her craft as lead barista at Raymond James Financial, St. Petersburg, FL. This brought her much joy in sharing her unique creations that so many enjoyed. Lacy was a bright light to a sometimes-dark world. And though her earthly time has ended way too soon, her light remains as bright as ever before. She lived life to its fullest and sought adventure in everything she did. Lacy was unapologetically Lacy and she faced every challenge like a warrior princess. While every earthly battle was not won, she has been the ultimate victor in the joys of eternal life.Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 501 26th St. W Palmetto, FL 34221 on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 1PM. A reception will follow at Courtyard by Marriott Riverfront, 100 Riverfront Dr. W., Bradenton, FL 34205 from 3PM to 6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Manatee Children's Services, 1227 9th Ave. W. Bradenton, FL 34205.