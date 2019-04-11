Laprovis Fitzgerald Perry

58, of St. Petersburg, FL, Formerly of Naples, Fl, transitioned on March 31, 2019. Services are 9AM April 12, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, Fl with interment to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
Funeral Home
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
