58, of St. Petersburg, FL, Formerly of Naples, Fl, transitioned on March 31, 2019. Services are 9AM April 12, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, Fl with interment to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laprovis Fitzgerald Perry.
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 11, 2019