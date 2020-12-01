Larry Albert

August 17, 1936 - November 25, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Unexpectedly, on November 25, 2020 Larry left us to be with the Lord. Larry will be sadly missed by sons; Steve (Joy), Alan (Michelle), grandchildren, great-granddaughter, poker and golf buddies, wonderful friends and neighbors. He will be missed forever by the love of his life, his wife, Linda, and their loving fur babies; Stevie, Helen and Betsy.

Larry was a very modest man and "didn't want a fuss" made over him, so raise a cup and remember your happy times with him. Larry will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and love of life.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store