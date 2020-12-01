1/
Larry Albert
1936 - 2020
Larry Albert
August 17, 1936 - November 25, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Unexpectedly, on November 25, 2020 Larry left us to be with the Lord. Larry will be sadly missed by sons; Steve (Joy), Alan (Michelle), grandchildren, great-granddaughter, poker and golf buddies, wonderful friends and neighbors. He will be missed forever by the love of his life, his wife, Linda, and their loving fur babies; Stevie, Helen and Betsy.
Larry was a very modest man and "didn't want a fuss" made over him, so raise a cup and remember your happy times with him. Larry will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and love of life.


Published in & from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
