Larry Diehl Larry Diehl, 73, of Bradenton, FL passed away surrounded by his loved ones, October 8, 2019. Larry was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to Mary and Lawrence Diehl on May 10, 1946. Larry graduated from Manatee High School and went on to obtain his Masters Degree in Education from Tampa University. He was drafted in the United States Air Force and served our country for four years. Following the military, he went on to work in the school system. He was a beloved teacher at Ballard Elementary School for thirty years. Larry enjoyed constant laughter, telling eye rolling lame jokes, going to garage sales and collecting antiques. He owned an antique store in Roan Mountain Tennessee. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Lawrence. His memory will forever be cherished by his three sons, David (Candace) Diehl; Lawrence "Trey" (Shanin) Diehl and Timothy (Kim) Diehl, as well as, six grand-children: Alex, Maxwell, Parker, Devin, Caroline and Jolie and his beloved spoiled dog, Bear. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10AM-12PM at Covell Funeral Home, 4232 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Please come and share stories and memories with his family. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or a Cancer organization of your choice. YOU WILL BE IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER!

