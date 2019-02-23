Larry Gene Brethauer Larry Gene Brethauer, 76, of Lorida, Florida went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 20th, 2019. Born on April 1st, 1942 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he graduated from Manatee High School and served in the United States Navy. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Earl and Garnet Brethauer, his wife of 52 years and the love of his life, Frances Marie Brethauer and great-granddaughter, Natalie Rose. He was survived by his brothers, Marvin, Melvin and Gary Brethauer, his daughters, Wendy Fenderson, Christine Brethauer, Jessica Litvinchyk and his son, Jason Brethauer, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He lived a full life and was loved very much by his family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Griffith & Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave W. Bradenton, FL on Monday, February 25th, 2019 from 4-6PM. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to the Brethauers c/o of Wendy Fenderson at 531 Parsonsfield Rd, Limerick, ME 04048.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Gene Brethauer.
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-1011
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 23, 2019