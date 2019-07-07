Larry James Kinder Larry James Kinder departed on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Larry was born on May 11, 1957 to the late Larry J. and Rita (Goudreau) Kinder. He is survived by his beloved wife, Terri Kinder (Booher); brother, Jim Kinder and Bev Kinder (Eagle); nieces, Alexa Kinder and Ashley Kinder; two sisters, Pam Kinder and MaryLou Caldwell; brother from another mother Bob Pomfret and his family Vicki, Brittany and Robert; four step-children, Amber Tipton (Goudy) and Roland Tipton, Krystal Goudy, Glenn Goudy; brother-in-law, Craig Booher; as well as, many grand-children and great-grandchildren. He was loved by his family and will be missed by many as a loyal friend. His passion was the water, sailing and boating and he loved sharing this passion with others. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on July 20th, 2019 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at Stoneybrook Golf Club and Grill, 8000 Stone Harbour Loop, Bradenton, FL 34212 with a Rum toast in Larry's honor at 4:00PM. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the www. woundedwarriorproject.org. Fair winds and calm seas Captain. For more information go to www.manasotamemorial.com Arrangements under the care of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, Florida 34203.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 7, 2019