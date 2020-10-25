1/
Larry King
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry King
July 29, 1936 - October 9, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Larry David King died in Bradenton, Fl. October 9, 2020. He had been a resident of Fl. for over 30 years. He was born in Petersburg,In. to Henry H and Margaret (Abbott) King. He is survived by his beloved loving wife, Catherine King. Also surviving are his three children, Jennifer E (king) Stearman, Eric King, Dorinda(King) Wilson, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was a great lover of animals substantially donating to various animal shelters and was a member of Kiwanis Of NW Bradenton.
On a date in the future the family will hold a celebration of his life family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Animal Network at http://www.animalnetworkinc.com. And a special thanks to his incredible caregiver for 10 years to his very last day, Catherine Norton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved