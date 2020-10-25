Larry King
July 29, 1936 - October 9, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Larry David King died in Bradenton, Fl. October 9, 2020. He had been a resident of Fl. for over 30 years. He was born in Petersburg,In. to Henry H and Margaret (Abbott) King. He is survived by his beloved loving wife, Catherine King. Also surviving are his three children, Jennifer E (king) Stearman, Eric King, Dorinda(King) Wilson, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was a great lover of animals substantially donating to various animal shelters and was a member of Kiwanis Of NW Bradenton.
On a date in the future the family will hold a celebration of his life family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Animal Network at http://www.animalnetworkinc.com
. And a special thanks to his incredible caregiver for 10 years to his very last day, Catherine Norton.