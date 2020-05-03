Larry M. Dickey
Larry M. Dickey Larry M. Dickey of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his loving wife at his side. He was born in New Castle, Indiana and moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1977. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Nannie Mae Dickey and several brothers including his twin Garry. He is survived by his wife, Melissa (Jones) Dickey of Bradenton, Florida, brothers; Leroy Orcutt (wife: Juanita) of Aurora, Indiana and William "Tiny" Orcutt (wife: Carol) of New Castle, Indiana and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in New Castle, Indiana for immediate family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 3, 2020.
