Larry R. Tackett Larry R. Tackett passed away April 7, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Manatee and Sarasota counties. He served his country during the Vietnam war with the U.S. Army earning the National Defense Service medal, combat infantryman badge, purple heart, air medal, Vietnam service medal with two bronze service stars, Vietnam campaign medal with sixty device, army commendation medal with first OLC. Larry is survived by his mother Dorothy Tackett, his sisters, Lynda (Bob) Brimer, Beverly (Dan) Woodham, Debra (Jesse) Perez, and several nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his wife Jody and his father Robert S.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 25, 2019