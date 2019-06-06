On June 3, 2019, Heaven gained another angel. Larry W. Dean passed away at the age of 69 at his Florida home surrounded by family. He was born in Evansville, IN on July 17, 1949 to Harold B. Dean and Betty M. Dean. He attended the University of Evansville where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was the CFO at Windsor Plastics (now Guardian Industries, Inc.) for 20 years. He founded his own company, Falcon Industries, Inc. in 1996 which will be passed down to his heirs to continue his legacy. He loved to play golf, fish, enjoyed fine dining and traveling abroad, especially for golfing trips. He played over 150 courses in the US and Canada, including highlights- Pebble Beach, Bay Hill, PGA West Stadium Course, Palm Springs, TPC Sawgrass, Olympic Club, Firestone… He was a member of Rolling Hills Country Club for over 20 years, Polo Fields, Glen Oaks, and just joined Rosedale Country Club of Bradenton, FL. He was an active member in the Newburgh, IN community where he lived for many years, prior to moving to Florida a few years ago. He was on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement, Operation City Beautiful, Rolling Hills Country Club, and Windsor Plastics. He served in the US Navy from 1967-1971 fighting for our country during the Vietnam Era. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold B. Dean; mother, Betty M. Dean; and brother, Myron L. Dean. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 51 years, Doreen R. Dean (Lindsey); daughters Deanna “Dee” Summers and son-in-law Marty Summers, Julie Bowen and fiancé, Robert Martini; and grandsons, Kaleb Summers, Kacey Summers, Alex Bowen, Oliver Bowen and Henry Bowen, whom he loved dearly! Visitation will be Friday June 7, 2019 at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, from 12:30-1:30 PM and will be immediately followed by the service given by his nephew, Reverend Jack Morgan, at 1:30 PM. He will receive a military salute to honor his services immediately following. We welcome all to attend and celebrate his life with us!! Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 6, 2019