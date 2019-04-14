Laura Hepner McCorkle Laura Hepner McCorkle, 56, passed away, April 7, 2019. She grew up in Medford Lakes, New Jersey. She served in the US Air Force for six years. Laura spent the rest of her years happily married to Benjamin McCorkle. She is survived by husband, Benjamin; brothers, Michael and David Hepner. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Palmetto, FL.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 14, 2019