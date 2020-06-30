Laura May Long-Holloman Laura May Long- Holloman, age 82, of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2020. Laura was born on September 5, 1937 in Livingston Manor, NY. She grew up in NJ, was a long-time resident of Saranac, NY and retired to Bradenton, FL in 1999. Laura graduated from Pompton Lakes High School in 1955 and earned a B.A. in accounting from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1980. Laura taught accounting at Clinton Community College, worked and volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America throughout her life and was a member of the Manatee County Radio Controllers, Inc. Laura was preceded in death by her first husband, William Long; her mother, Laura Dutcher; her father, James Dutcher; her brothers; Arthur Dutcher and Peter Dutcher, Sr. She is survived by her husband, James Holloman; her sisters; Nancy Favara, Jacqueline Dutcher, Debra Dutcher and Linda (William) Apperson; her children; William (Deborah) Long, Suzanne (Peter) Niforos, Laurie Morse, Darlene Long, Allison Long, Jamison Long and step-daughter, Lynette Oakes. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Laura lived a full life that included teaching and advising small business owners, accounting for Non-profit organizations, and leading young girls in her many roles in the Girl Scouts organization. Her greatest joy was in spending time with her many family members. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, and camping. No Services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.