On Saturday March 2nd 2019 Lauren Audrey (Fletcher) Bilan, loving wife and mother of two beautiful children, passed away at the age of 30. Lauren was born August 3rd, 1988 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She was raised on Anna Maria Island by her mother Shelly Fletcher and late father Westwood Fletcher the 3rd. Her stubbornness, strength and drive were like no others. She graduated Manatee High School and continued her education at MTI as a Surgical Technician, quickly starting her career. Lauren is survived by her husband Andrew Bilan, daughter Azaelia Brown, son Zander Bilan, Mother Shelly Fletcher, Sisters Heather (Chris) Foley and Jordan "Jordy", brother Dylan McIntosh, In-laws Andria and Pete Bilan, nieces Audrey, Veda, Caitlin, Allison, and nephew Alexander, as well as many extended family and friends. Her family will receive friends from Noon until 1pm on Saturday March 16th, 2019 with a celebration of life to follow at 1pm at Shannon Funeral Home Westview Chapel, 5610 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton. In Lieu of Flowers Lauren expressed to make sure her two children would be set for college, so a Memorial Account was created at Wells Fargo, the Lauren Bilan Memorial Account, donations can be made at any Wells Fargo Branch. Online condolences may be made at

5610 Manatee Avenue West

Bradenton , FL 34209

