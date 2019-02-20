Lauren Silver Mandel Our hearts are broken with the sudden loss of Lauren Silver Mandel, age 63, who passed away on February 18, 2019. Lauren grew up in Bradenton, FL attended Manatee High School and graduated from the University of South Florida in 1977. Lauren was a devoted wife, loving mother, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many, who always put others before herself. Her kind ways and stunning smile will be remembered by all who knew her. She had an eye for the beauty in life and a love of nature. Lauren is preceded in death by her father, Dr. Marvin Silver of Bradenton, FL and her mother, Deborah Goodman Silver of Nashville, TN. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Steven Mandel, her children, Jared Miller and his wife, Joy, Evan Miller (Neda Adibi) Whitney Mandel (Jarice Barbee), sister, ChrisAnn Esformes, aunt, Selma Banquer her beloved dog, Chloe and a host of family and friends. Lauren was one-of-a-kind; an incredibly loving person who will be truly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. For those who would like to attend her Memorial Service, it will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at Congregation Schaarai Zedek, 3303 W. Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to donate in Lauren's memory to Central Florida Pug Rescue (www.cfpugs.org) or Compassionate Pug Rescue (www.compassionatepugrescue.com)
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 20, 2019