Laurence David Wilkinson
1937 - 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Laurence "DAVID" Wilkinson passed away on September 24th, 2020. He was born on January 20th, 1937 in New Jersey. He grew up in Tariffville, CT and he moved with his family to Bradenton, FL in 1970. He is survived by his son, Christopher Wilkinson of Ellenton, FL, brother, Roger McIntyre of Simsbury, CT. Also step-daughter, Jane Varner of Apollo Beach, FL and a step-son, Jay Mortenson of MA, three step-grandchildren and two step-greatchildren and his former wife, Virginia Wilkinson of Bradenton, FL. He was preceded in death by his younger sister, Robin Fusick, brother, Jay Mc Intyre, his mother, Dorothy Mc Intyre and step-father, John Mc Intyre.
He was employed at Manatee County for over 30 years. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, bowling, and raising miniature horses. He never knew a stranger. He will be missed by all the people he befriended for a lifetime or a few days.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at of Our Lady Of The Angels Church 12905 on State Rd 70 in East Bradenton, FL parish center. Condolences may be made to the Wilkinson family at 1007 Orchid Lane, Bradenton, FL 34208.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Our Lady Of The Angels Church
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
