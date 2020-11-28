1/
Laurie Onufer
1958 - 2020
Laurie Onufer
January 26, 1958 - November 23, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Laurie Ann Onufer passed peacefully at her home in Bradenton, FL on November 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Laurie had a great love of life and lived it to the fullest and in her own way. She traveled the globe and loved to cook wonderful gourmet foods to share with friends and family. Laurie was a talented, self-taught artist specializing in mixed metal jewelry. Her jewelry creations were as unique as she was. She is survived by her sisters; Kathy Whitman and Janet Uzcategui (Marco) and her brother, Mark Onufer, along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Laurie was loved by many and will be greatly missed.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
how i miss spending time with you and Artie on the mountain it was a peaceful place and time in my life
you will be missed
robert thibedeau
Friend
November 24, 2020
Syotos old friend see you at the rainbow bridge.you will be missed by many.
Dave
