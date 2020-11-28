Laurie Onufer

January 26, 1958 - November 23, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Laurie Ann Onufer passed peacefully at her home in Bradenton, FL on November 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Laurie had a great love of life and lived it to the fullest and in her own way. She traveled the globe and loved to cook wonderful gourmet foods to share with friends and family. Laurie was a talented, self-taught artist specializing in mixed metal jewelry. Her jewelry creations were as unique as she was. She is survived by her sisters; Kathy Whitman and Janet Uzcategui (Marco) and her brother, Mark Onufer, along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Laurie was loved by many and will be greatly missed.





