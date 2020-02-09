Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Joseph Boudreau Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Joseph Boudreau Jr. Lawrence Joseph Boudreau Jr., 78, of North Adams, MA, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on January 31, 2020 in Bradenton Florida. Larry is survived by his three sons, Daniel and his wife, Eliana, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Mark and his wife, Ramona of Virginia Beach, VA, Aaron of Richmond, VA, his four grandchildren, Victoria, Alexandra, Mathew and Andrew, his sister, Christine Oullette, of Spring Hill, FL, his brother, Thomas of Readsboro, VT. and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Manatee Memorial Hospital for their loving care and support. A Celebration of his Life will be held in his home town of North Adams, MA in late spring. An announcement will be made with more details once the arrangements are finalized. In lieu for flowers, help us carry on Larry's legacy by giving to s. Please feel free to navigate directly to warriorproject.org

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 9, 2020

