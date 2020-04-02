Leala Mae Bacon went home to be with the Lord March 30, 2020. She was born March 21, 1940 to Willie and Dorether Bacon in Bradenton, Florida. She graduated from Lincoln High School and received a Associates Degree in Education from Gibbs Jr. College in St. Petersburg, Florida. Preceded in death by parents Willie and Dorether Bacon and Grandson Joshua Smith. She is the beloved Mother to Christine Bacon, Marcia Bacon, Tracy Bacon, Sonya Bacon, Dorether Bacon and Cherish (Van) Williams; Beloved Grandmother to Ashaunti, Bryan, Brittany, Turquoise, Alexia, Breanna and Shakiera; Beloved Great Grandmother to Deontae, Bryanna, Jaliyah, Amari, Brianna, Journey, McKenzie, Amiyah, Jakoby, Jamia; Beloved Sister to Clifford Bacon, Charles (Linda) Bacon and Fredrick Bacon; Special Niece Sandra Bacon and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be private. Apostle I FH Entrusted with Arrangements.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 2, 2020