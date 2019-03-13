Lillie "Lee" Pearson was born on January 6, 1927 in Duette, Florida and passed away on March 9, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Visitation will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm at the Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, Fl 34203 Funeral Service will follow at 2:30pm. Please go to ManasotaMemorial.com to sign guest book.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 13, 2019