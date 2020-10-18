Lee Sanders Martin III

October 30, 1939 - October 10, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Lee Sanders Martin III was born October 30, 1939 to Mary Inez Miller and her husband, Lee Sanders Martin, Jr. in Nashville, TN. He was known as "Sandy" in his youth and later as Lee or fondly "Mr. Lee". He succumbed to the COVID-19 virus October 10, 2020. Lee and Linda Maurine LieVan have shared their love, faith and lives for 21 years, having married May 22, 1999.

Lee was a highly accomplished and respected executive manager with a degree in Industrial Engineering and extensive Information Systems and general management experience with major coporations. Before retiring to Florida, he founded and presided over two successful consulting firms, Martin Data Management of Nashville and Executive Solution Providers of Atlanta. Once retired and relocated to Bradenton, he and his sister formed Specialty Construction, Inc. (SCI) with the mission to build low income and first-time homeowner homes. SCI completed 71 new homes, projects for the city and built a church.

Lee grew up in Tennessee and Kentucky. Lee was an eagle scout, member of the Order of the Arrow and later was a scout master. In Nashville, he was active in Soap Box Derby, sang studio back up on occasion and was a member of the Jaycees. He was a retired member of the Rotary Club of West Bradenton and Past President 2004-2005. He served on the Criminal Nuisance Abatement Board for Manatee County. He was a founding board member of the Manatee County Family Promise/Interfaith Hospitality Network, Inc. and building chairman for the Community Coalition on Homelessness (Turning Points).

He was an active member of the SunCoast Emmaus Community and met weekly with the Fishers of Men reunion group in Bradenton. He served as an Elder in the Presbyterian Church for 36 years. At his death, he was on session at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church of which he was a member for more than twenty years.

But, he was proudest of, and took greatest pleasure in, his family, taking great joy in his grandchildren. Family, friends and faith were the most important things in his life.

Lee is survived by his wife, Linda Maurine LieVan Martin, daughter, Lauren LeeGayle Martin Harvill, her husband, Michael Thomas Harvill, their son, Rory Thomas Harvill, Lee's son, Lee Sanders "Marty" Martin IV, his wife, Teressa Michelle Steen, Marty's children; Nicole Caleigh Martin and Nicholas Bryan Martin, and by Lee's son, Christopher "Chris" Douglas Martin, his wife, Yasuko Hiki Martin and their son, Ian Atsuhisa Martin and Chris's step-son, Kenneth Ryoichi Uchida. He is also survived by step-daughters; Sandra "Sandi" Maurine Milone and Marcie Margaret Milone Winkle, her husband, Gary Wayne Winkle and their children; Celeste Lynn, Termerity "Meri" Maurine, and Maximus John Winkle. Lee is also survived by his sister, Mary Gayle Sartwell, her husband, David Sartwell and Mary Gayle's daughters; Rochelle Rice and Patricia Inez Rice.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family asked donations be made to the Turning Points One Stop Center in Lee's name.





