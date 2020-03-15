Lee Tyler Howarth Lee Tyler Howarth born October 7th, 1937 in New Jersey died on March 8th, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital of natural causes. He was an accountant by trade, graduate of St Joseph's Collage and the husband of Merle who passed in 2017, the father of four boys. Lee spent the last 50 years living in Bradenton, FL and Palmetto, FL. A Service will be held at Mansion Memorial Park Ellenton Gillette Rd, Ellenton, FL at 2:00PM on Friday, March 20th, 2020.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 15, 2020