Leigh William Wacenske Leigh William Wacenske born July 31, 1954, passed away September 7, 2019 after his battle with cancer. Leigh was a graduate of Fairpoint High School in 1972 and West Point graduate class of 1978. Leigh had 24 years of service in the United States Army. Leigh was a farm boy born in Rochester, NY. He is survived by his wife, Tina Wacenske, four daughters: Amanda Rushton, Andrea Frederick, Alicia Mitchem and Ashley Duckett, his five grandchildren: Lydia, Dominick, Xiomara, Valhalla, and Valkyrie. His sister, Lynne and Dale Stumbo , nieces and nephews, Nicole and Dale Dockstater, Terra and Cole Edgett and William and Gillian Sumbo and many great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Life will be November 2nd, 2019 at the home.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 29, 2019