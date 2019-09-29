Leigh William Wacenske

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leigh William Wacenske.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leigh William Wacenske Leigh William Wacenske born July 31, 1954, passed away September 7, 2019 after his battle with cancer. Leigh was a graduate of Fairpoint High School in 1972 and West Point graduate class of 1978. Leigh had 24 years of service in the United States Army. Leigh was a farm boy born in Rochester, NY. He is survived by his wife, Tina Wacenske, four daughters: Amanda Rushton, Andrea Frederick, Alicia Mitchem and Ashley Duckett, his five grandchildren: Lydia, Dominick, Xiomara, Valhalla, and Valkyrie. His sister, Lynne and Dale Stumbo , nieces and nephews, Nicole and Dale Dockstater, Terra and Cole Edgett and William and Gillian Sumbo and many great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Life will be November 2nd, 2019 at the home.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.