Lenore StewartJanuary 31, 1922 - August 31, 2020Parrish, Florida - Lenore Martin Stewart, beloved Mother of Diane, Sharon, and Linda Carol, died on August 31, 2020. Born on January 31, 1922 in Clearwater, Florida to James and Sarah Lamb Martin, she was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ and has been received into His presence. She is now reunited with her husband, C. B. Stewart, Jr., who died on July 20, 2004. She graduated from Palmetto High School as Valedictorian at the age of 16. She worked for many years in the office of Dr. Irving Hall.She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Bobby King and Robert Kerrigan; grandchildre; John (Natalie) Mills, Shari Kerrigan, Kelly (Hank) Hutchinson, Darby (Robert) Scott, Tucker Lenora, and Stewart Tucker; great-grandchildren; Dryden, Sophie, Maddie, Aiden, Jack, Camille, George, Isabel, Sean, Tatum, Bodie, and Talya; and numerous nieces and nephews.Lenore was a faithful member of the Parrish United Methodist Church and treasured her many friends there. A prayer warrior, she was tireless in devotion to the many names on her daily prayer list. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in a private service at the Fortner Cemetery. She will live in our hearts forever. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."Memorial gifts to the Parrish United Methodist Church Building Fund, or to The Manatee County Girls Club will be welcomed. Griffith-Cline Funeral Home is handling arrangements.