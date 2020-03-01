Leona Jane Walker Leona Jane Walker, 100, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home in Bradenton, Florida on February 18, 2020. She was born in West Terre Haute, Indiana on May 2, 1919 to Cecil and Lela Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Buzz" Walker. They were married on Valentine's Day 1940. They had celebrated 76 years together before his passing a few years ago. She is survived by her sons; Bob (Grace), Pete (Peg) and her niece, Sue Ellen. Her grandchildren; Nicole (Travis), Nina (Richard), Laura (Justin) and Charles (Helen) and her great-grandchildren; Yvie and Oscar. She spent her working years in Terre Haute, Indiana where as newly-weds, she and Buzz traveled to Los Angeles and Florida on their motorcycle and spent many vacations boating on the many rivers and lakes of the midwest. After retirement she and Buzz spent more than 20 years traveling all over America, Canada and Mexico in their motorhome. They made many friends in many places. In their later years, they spent summers in Medford and Portland, Oregon and winters in Bradenton, Florida. She and Buzz moved permanently to Bradenton in 2014.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 1, 2020