Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Jane Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leona Jane Walker Leona Jane Walker, 100, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home in Bradenton, Florida on February 18, 2020. She was born in West Terre Haute, Indiana on May 2, 1919 to Cecil and Lela Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Buzz" Walker. They were married on Valentine's Day 1940. They had celebrated 76 years together before his passing a few years ago. She is survived by her sons; Bob (Grace), Pete (Peg) and her niece, Sue Ellen. Her grandchildren; Nicole (Travis), Nina (Richard), Laura (Justin) and Charles (Helen) and her great-grandchildren; Yvie and Oscar. She spent her working years in Terre Haute, Indiana where as newly-weds, she and Buzz traveled to Los Angeles and Florida on their motorcycle and spent many vacations boating on the many rivers and lakes of the midwest. After retirement she and Buzz spent more than 20 years traveling all over America, Canada and Mexico in their motorhome. They made many friends in many places. In their later years, they spent summers in Medford and Portland, Oregon and winters in Bradenton, Florida. She and Buzz moved permanently to Bradenton in 2014.

Leona Jane Walker Leona Jane Walker, 100, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home in Bradenton, Florida on February 18, 2020. She was born in West Terre Haute, Indiana on May 2, 1919 to Cecil and Lela Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Buzz" Walker. They were married on Valentine's Day 1940. They had celebrated 76 years together before his passing a few years ago. She is survived by her sons; Bob (Grace), Pete (Peg) and her niece, Sue Ellen. Her grandchildren; Nicole (Travis), Nina (Richard), Laura (Justin) and Charles (Helen) and her great-grandchildren; Yvie and Oscar. She spent her working years in Terre Haute, Indiana where as newly-weds, she and Buzz traveled to Los Angeles and Florida on their motorcycle and spent many vacations boating on the many rivers and lakes of the midwest. After retirement she and Buzz spent more than 20 years traveling all over America, Canada and Mexico in their motorhome. They made many friends in many places. In their later years, they spent summers in Medford and Portland, Oregon and winters in Bradenton, Florida. She and Buzz moved permanently to Bradenton in 2014. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close