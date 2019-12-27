Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Eugene "Gene" Cronkhite. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Eugene "Gene" Cronkhite Leonard Eugene "Gene" Cronkhite, late of Collierville, Tennessee, aged 85, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at Ave Maria Home. He was born on June 18, 1934 in Clawson, Michigan, the son of Stacle and Margaret [nee Johnson] Cronkhite, but relocated with his family to Cortez, Florida in 1946. The family later settled in nearby Bradenton, Florida. Gene graduated from Manatee County High School in 1952 and then joined the Army, serving with the 2D Battle Group, 6th Infantry Regiment in Berlin, Germany until his honorable discharge in 1959. Gene went on to co-own English Electric with his father and brother, John Cronkhite. In 1960, Gene agreed with a hearty "I guess" to a blind date set-up by his best friend, as a double date. With a flash of his blue eyes, he captured the heart of Alice Gall. His soon to be father-in-law advised Gene to find steadier work, and Gene hired on at General Telephone & Electronics as an electrical technician, laboring inside the city's main exchange. After completing his six month employment probation, he and Alice were married in July 1961. Gene retired from GTE in 1995, but stuck with Alice. They followed their daughter to the Orlando, Florida area, where he kept himself busy as a runner for Courtesy Pontiac in Longwood, Florida. Throughout his life, he was active with his church, as a deacon and a choir member, and appeared on and off stage in theatrical productions. Gene is survived by his wife, Alice Cronkhite; his children, David Cronkhite and Catherine White; a niece, Lee Bell Clayton; and three grandchildren, Ashley Cronkhite, David Cronkhite Jr., and Nathan Cronkhite. Gene requested immediate cremation. A Celebration of Life is planned for January in Collierville, Tennessee.

