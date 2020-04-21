Leopold Joseph Cormier
1931 - 2020
Leopold Joseph Cormier, aged 89, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Brookdale Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, Florida. Leo was one of eleven children born to Cletus and Exelda Cormier (Arseneau) of St. Marie, New Brunswick on January 13, 1931. He was raised on a dairy farm, and he remained a farmer at heart all his life. He was a physical man. He loved to work, to sweat, to bury himself in some task until he was exhausted, then push himself a little more. He was a champion boxer, body builder, snowmobile and motorcycle racer. He was a carpenter, a plumber, a builder, an entrepreneur, a painter, athlete, investor, and outdoorsman. He played the guitar and the fiddle, and in his later years he taught himself to paint. He built his own snowmobile out of spare parts in his garage and drove it to the top of the highest mountain in Massachusetts. Every winter at Ashmere Lake, the whole neighborhood would wait for Leo Cormier to go out and test the ice. Then they knew it was safe. He was delighted to get first snowmobile tracks on the lake every year. He built his own water skis by boiling and shaping wood planks by hand. He once set the unofficial world record for the most billboards put up by hand, alone, in a single day (25). He was a self-made man in every way, and intensely proud of that fact. He spent his later years tending his garden, hand feeding the birds in his yard, and teaching his grand kids to spit watermelon seeds. He did it all and he did it his way. Mostly because he was too damned stubborn to read the directions. Leo was a kid at heart. He loved to work, but he also loved to play, and motorcycles held a special place in his heart. He was a devoted woods rider. He loved mud holes and hill climbs, roots and rocks. He was a great technical rider. He knew every trail by heart, and those old trails inspired the best advice he ever gave to his kids: “You know a guy had a good ride if he comes home with mud on his helmet.” He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Yvonne; five children, Linda Blaine of Bradenton, FL, Denise Cormier of Lake City, Florida, Anne Cormier of Norman, Oklahoma, Richard Cormier of Winter Springs, Florida, and Gerald Cormier of Hobe Sound, Florida; ten grandchildren; and ten great grand-children. Memorial Services will be at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Yvonne and family. We're so sad and sorry for your loss. He was a kind and wonderful man. May your good memories of him help you get through this difficult time. He is at peace now and is gonna be watching over all of you. Our thoughts and prayers send your way from Ste Marie. May you RIP dear brother, Omer & Noella
Omer Cormier
Brother
Dear Mrs. Cormier and family, I was so saddened to read of Mr. Cormiers' death. He was a wonderful man and I am so pleased that I knew you and that our families were close. Our love and prayers to you at this time. Anne, I hope you and the girls are well---and I miss you!
Kathleen Burke
Friend
So very sorry to hear of Leo's passing. I remember all the fun we all had at camp getting together and riding ATV's. Leo and you were wonderful friends.

Take care Yvonne.

Love Dorothy
Dorothy Danylin
Linda Very sorry for you and your family , only a few times I spent with him ... A good game player.. And very funny .. We will be praying for you all ... Love Gail
Gail Sciara
Loved him and your family. Enjoyed family time with you guys. Very sad. Air hugs from Alan + Carol Hebert - Massachusetts
Alan Hebert
We're sad & sorry for your loss. We have many great memories especially on snow mobiles. Much love to you & yours.
June & Jack Nevers
Friend
Linda and family, my thought she and prayers are with you at this difficult time
Paula Wood Ryan
To Yvonne and family , I am so sorry for you all. He was a kind and wonderful man. I have wonderful memory's of all the family. So very,very sorry. Love you all. Bruna and Don Tinney
I still remember learning to ski at Ashmere Lake behind Mr Cormier's boat and Ronnie taught me how to ride snowmobile. I have a lot of fond memories and am sorry for your loss.
Richard Landry
Neighbor
Saddened to see this. Leo was a wonderful person and great family man. May the many memories get you through this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers for you all.
Tim and Donna Ruel
Acquaintance
We are so sorry to hear of Uncle Leos passing. Our hearts are with you now and always!! XO -The Watson Family
Nicole Watson
Family
Dear Aunt Yvonne and family, I was so sad to hear of the passing of Uncle Leo. Such wonderful memories of him spending time at Ashmere Lake growing up. I am happy I got to spend some time with you and Uncle Leo when we were in FL. You and family are in my thoughts and prayers. Love Jackie
Jackie Arico
Family
Sincere condolences from your cousins in Nova Scotia. May God bless your family and help you through the difficult days ahead. Much Love, Cecilia Gray (daughter of Jeanne DeWolfe)
Denise, I'm so sorry for your loss
Paul Morgan
Friend
