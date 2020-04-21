Leopold Joseph Cormier, aged 89, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Brookdale Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, Florida. Leo was one of eleven children born to Cletus and Exelda Cormier (Arseneau) of St. Marie, New Brunswick on January 13, 1931. He was raised on a dairy farm, and he remained a farmer at heart all his life. He was a physical man. He loved to work, to sweat, to bury himself in some task until he was exhausted, then push himself a little more. He was a champion boxer, body builder, snowmobile and motorcycle racer. He was a carpenter, a plumber, a builder, an entrepreneur, a painter, athlete, investor, and outdoorsman. He played the guitar and the fiddle, and in his later years he taught himself to paint. He built his own snowmobile out of spare parts in his garage and drove it to the top of the highest mountain in Massachusetts. Every winter at Ashmere Lake, the whole neighborhood would wait for Leo Cormier to go out and test the ice. Then they knew it was safe. He was delighted to get first snowmobile tracks on the lake every year. He built his own water skis by boiling and shaping wood planks by hand. He once set the unofficial world record for the most billboards put up by hand, alone, in a single day (25). He was a self-made man in every way, and intensely proud of that fact. He spent his later years tending his garden, hand feeding the birds in his yard, and teaching his grand kids to spit watermelon seeds. He did it all and he did it his way. Mostly because he was too damned stubborn to read the directions. Leo was a kid at heart. He loved to work, but he also loved to play, and motorcycles held a special place in his heart. He was a devoted woods rider. He loved mud holes and hill climbs, roots and rocks. He was a great technical rider. He knew every trail by heart, and those old trails inspired the best advice he ever gave to his kids: “You know a guy had a good ride if he comes home with mud on his helmet.” He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Yvonne; five children, Linda Blaine of Bradenton, FL, Denise Cormier of Lake City, Florida, Anne Cormier of Norman, Oklahoma, Richard Cormier of Winter Springs, Florida, and Gerald Cormier of Hobe Sound, Florida; ten grandchildren; and ten great grand-children. Memorial Services will be at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.