Leota Eva Pearl Herzog Leota Eva Pearl Herzog, age 96, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born February 24th, 1923 in Saginaw, MI to Wallace and Minnie Green. It was there that she met and married Arthur H. Herzog on August 8th, 1944. Surviving are her children; Cindy (Tom) Fry of Jackson, MI, Dennis Herzog of Marquette, MI and Wayne (Jo) Herzog of Sarasota, FL; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters and brother. Leota will forever be thought of as a fun, sociable, caring, and loveable woman. She will most notably be remembered for her passion of golf, which she avidly enjoyed well into her 80's, her love for playing Rummy 500 while sipping her signature drink - "The Grandma Leota" (Sangria, ice, and a "splash" of Squirt), her devotion to our Lord, and her love of spending time with family and close friends. Memorial contributions may be sent to Peace Lutheran Church of Bradenton. Condolences may be made at www.

