Leroy J. Burns
April 10, 1928 - November 5, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Leroy J. Burns took the hand of his Lord Jesus Christ and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on November 5, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Cairo, Georgia, and was a resident of Palmetto, FL since early childhood.
He is survived by daughter, Louise Cumming, and her husband, John, of Palmetto, FL; son, William L. Burns of Palmetto, FL; sister, Bonnie Szyszko and husband, Jim, of Englewood, FL; and sister-in-law, Markie Weinstein, Bradenton, FL.
Leroy was a Licensed Contractor and skilled carpenter who could build anything, and it had to be perfect. He was most proud of his role in the construction of the original Sunshine Skyway Bridge. In addition to bridge and home building, he once managed a long-distance hauling company for a sick friend and enjoyed driving big rigs all over the country. Bored with retirement, he became a night security guard for the Red Barn for a number of years, taking time off only to go casino gambling. He would do anything for his friends and relished time hunting and fishing with them. No doubt, he is now tossing a cast net for mullet in Heaven or making repairs to whatever he thinks isn't working properly on the Pearly Gates. Though the body remained strong, in 2015 the onset of dementia was life-changing and ended his independence. His family is grateful for the wonderful care he received at Westminster Point Pleasant Health Care where many of the staff spoke of their love for him, and there were tears when he was transferred to Hospice House. Gentle compassionate care by the Tidewell Hospice team at end of life was a blessing. His pastor from Ellenton First Baptist Church, The Rev. Cliff Mattox and wife, Becky, were faithful in their ministry to him, and their visits were always uplifting. Leroy was blessed to leave this world much loved.
There will be a Graveside Service at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 Palmetto, FL on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, his daughter requests that her father be remembered with a kind word or deed to someone in need. Skywaymemorial.com