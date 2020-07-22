Leroy Sims, Jr.

July 17, 2020

Sarasota, Florida -

Leroy Sims, Jr., 87, passed away on July 17, 2020 at home. Visitation will be held 9:00AM to 11:15AM on Thursday, July. 23, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home, 4005 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. Afterwards, a Private Ceremony will be held. Burial will be held 2:00PM on Thursday, July. 23, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Leroy was born in Sarasota, FL and educated in the public schools. He earned a B.A. Degree in Pre-Medicine from Florida A&M University. He taught high school Physical Science-Chemistry. He earned an A.S. Degree from Miami-Dade Junior College. He was an instructor in the Mortuary Department.

Leroy was also a Funeral Director, Salesman, an Education Specialist for Dodge Chemical Co, Mass. Presenting Education workshops throughout the country. He was an Army Paratrooper, 101st Airborne Division and member of the Medical Co.Leroy was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and many other Civic Organizations.

Leroy leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Lillian Woodie Sims of Bradenton, FL; daughter, Cathy Sims of Stockbridge, GA; two sons; Kevin (Kimberly) of Miami, FL and Bryan of St. Petersburg, FL; step-daughter, Cassandra Alexander of Orlando, FL; step-son, Christopher Alexander of Waldorf, MD; two granddaughters, four grandsons, half sister, Maurine Keys; half brother, Keith of Tallevast, FL; step sisters, Marian Dailey; sister-in-law, Janie Davis (Aaron) of Bradenton, FL; brother-in-law, Robert Woodie (Marian) of Palmetto, FL; aunt, Thomasena Jackson of Bradenton, FL; nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.







