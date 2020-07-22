1/1
Leroy Sims Jr.
Leroy Sims, Jr.
July 17, 2020
Sarasota, Florida -
Leroy Sims, Jr., 87, passed away on July 17, 2020 at home. Visitation will be held 9:00AM to 11:15AM on Thursday, July. 23, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home, 4005 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. Afterwards, a Private Ceremony will be held. Burial will be held 2:00PM on Thursday, July. 23, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Leroy was born in Sarasota, FL and educated in the public schools. He earned a B.A. Degree in Pre-Medicine from Florida A&M University. He taught high school Physical Science-Chemistry. He earned an A.S. Degree from Miami-Dade Junior College. He was an instructor in the Mortuary Department.
Leroy was also a Funeral Director, Salesman, an Education Specialist for Dodge Chemical Co, Mass. Presenting Education workshops throughout the country. He was an Army Paratrooper, 101st Airborne Division and member of the Medical Co.Leroy was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and many other Civic Organizations.
Leroy leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Lillian Woodie Sims of Bradenton, FL; daughter, Cathy Sims of Stockbridge, GA; two sons; Kevin (Kimberly) of Miami, FL and Bryan of St. Petersburg, FL; step-daughter, Cassandra Alexander of Orlando, FL; step-son, Christopher Alexander of Waldorf, MD; two granddaughters, four grandsons, half sister, Maurine Keys; half brother, Keith of Tallevast, FL; step sisters, Marian Dailey; sister-in-law, Janie Davis (Aaron) of Bradenton, FL; brother-in-law, Robert Woodie (Marian) of Palmetto, FL; aunt, Thomasena Jackson of Bradenton, FL; nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Published in Bradenton Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:15 AM
Jones Funeral Home
JUL
23
Burial
02:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Lillian and family, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Leroy. You have my deepest sympathy, keeping each of you in my prayers.
Jean Ellenwood
Rochester NY
Friend
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Mr. Sims was a good man to work for and with, when he was at Greens funeral home.
Wiley Green III
Coworker
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
This is the Leroy we all remember - always smiling! The picture was taken after exhibit hours at an NFDMA convention in Miami many, many years ago and his dance partner was Maretta Jackson, wife of another Dodge representative. Nancy, Joyce, Kristie, and I have fond memories of all the seminars that Leroy was a part of and of the many years we worked together. I'm sorry to say we haven't seen much of Leroy and Lillian since Leroy retired but we've thought of you often. We won't be able to be with you for the funeral but we'll be there in spirit!
Debbie Dodge
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to you and your family, Lillian. Leroy has a special place in my memories.
Jay Rhodes
