Leslie M. "J.R." Rogers Jr. Leslie M. "J.R." Rogers, Jr., 74, of Ellenton, FL, passed away June 17, 2019. Born in Troy, AL he moved to Manatee County in 1984 from Leesburg, FL. He loved to hunt, fish and play golf. He is predeceased by his parents, Leslie M. and Doris (Dillard) Rogers, Sr., and grandson, Josh; he is survived by his son, Jerome (Gena); daughters, Jackie Freese and Joy (Cleg) Bender and grandchildren, Jena Freese, Jordan Rogers, Cole Bender and Brooke Bender. There will be no Local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 21, 2019