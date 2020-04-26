Lester Irvin Forrler Lester Irvin Forrler, 95, of Sarasota, Florida went to be with Jesus, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Lester was born in Gillespie, Illinois. Lester was preceded in death by his four brothers and wife, Elaine whom he was married to for 68 years. Lester served in the United States Navy during WWII on the destroyer the USS Owen. He is survived by his daughter, Dee Ann Keenan (Ron), granddaughter, Melanie Keenan, great-grandson, Brandon and granddaughter, Michelle Thrall (Glen). Lester was a member of Bee Ridge Baptist Church. Due to the CDC guidelines, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

