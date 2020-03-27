Lewis Workman, 90, of Palmetto, FL., went to his eternal reward in Heaven on March 22, 2020. Lewis moved from Des Moines, Iowa, to Palmetto, Florida, in 2016. Services and visitation will be announced at a later date. Lewis graduated from Roosevelt High in1947 and Drake University in 1951 Lewis then worked as an actuary at Central Life Assurance Company in Des Moines from 1951 to 1989. He served as actuarial vice president of the company in the later years. While there, he wrote a mathematics textbook for the Association to use in its world-wide educational program. The textbook was a great success, and he wrote a second version for them a number of years later Lewis is survived by his wife of 60 years Sally; his two children: Diane Holt (Fred) of Cary, North Carolina, and Deborah Newby (Todd) of Palmetto, Florida; his daughter-in-law Joann Workman of Altoona, Iowa; his brother Bruce of Omaha, Nebraska; his cousin Phil Weber of Anacortes, Washington; two nieces; five grandchildren: Andrew Workman, Amy Holt, Heidi Miller (Nathaniel), Jill Pike (Adam), and Abigail Workman; and his ninth direct descendant, great-grandson Jedidiah Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Ilah Workman and his son, Dr. Douglas Workman of Des Moines. His family will remember his kindness, positive attitude, constant smile, optimism, sense of humor, devotion to his wife, love of history, love of travel, and love of the Iowa State Fair. For the full version of his obituary, please see www.groover-funeral-home.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 27, 2020